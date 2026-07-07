Abivax issues 7.36m American Depositary Shares

Abivax announced the completion of its previously announced public offering in the United States of 7,360,000 American Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing one ordinary share. The offering includes the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, allowing them to purchase additional ADS.

Total gross proceeds from the offering, after the exercise of the underwriters' option, were approximately $920.0m, equivalent to approximately €807.4m, before deducting underwriting commissions and estimated expenses payable by the biotechnology company.



Estimated net proceeds, after deducting underwriting commissions and estimated expenses payable by the company, were approximately $874.1m, equivalent to approximately €767.1m.



Abivax believes the net proceeds from the offering, combined with its current cash and cash equivalents, will enable it to fund its operations through the fourth quarter of 2029. Its ADS are listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ABVX".