"Our integration into the Nasdaq Biotech Index demonstrates Abivax's growing visibility and reputation within the international biotechnology community," said the executive of the French company.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, classified as biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies according to the Industry Classification Benchmark.

Companies included in the NBI must meet several eligibility criteria, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and a minimum period of being a listed company.