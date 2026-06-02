Abivax has unveiled results from the Abtect Phase 3 trial evaluating Obefazimod for the treatment of active moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC). While both tested doses of the product met their primary and secondary endpoints, several cases of cancer were reported in the higher-dose group. After a brief trading halt, Abivax shares plummeted 31% in early trading on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The 44-week maintenance trial evaluated Obefazimod at once-daily oral doses of 25 mg and 50 mg in adult patients with moderate-to-severe active ulcerative colitis. The primary endpoint required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was met, specifically placebo-adjusted clinical remission at week 44, for both the 25 mg (50.8%) and 50 mg (51.3%) doses. The trial also recorded a 10.4% clinical remission rate in the placebo group, the lowest reported to date in a Phase 3 UC maintenance trial using re-randomization of responders.



Both doses also achieved all key secondary endpoints (endoscopic improvement, endoscopic remission, mucosal healing, corticosteroid-free clinical remission, and sustained clinical remission), demonstrating robust and clinically significant efficacy across multiple measures of disease control.



The demonstrated safety profile is overall favorable, with no new safety signals observed, and the treatment was generally well tolerated. Abivax plans to submit a Marketing Authorization Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.



Analyst views



Analysts are unanimous in highlighting the strength of the results, but some, notably All Invest Securities, believe 'a safety signal is clouding the outlook'. Specifically, according to the financial group, the stock's opening reaction is linked to 'the identification of a potential safety signal, with several cases of cancer reported in the 50 mg arm - including prostate, breast, and colon according to the U.S. financial press - while no cases were reportedly observed in the 25 mg and placebo arms'. All Invest adds that investigators deemed these events unrelated to the treatment, but such an imbalance is particularly sensitive for an asset intended for chronic use in UC.



At Portzamparc, the rating is 'Hold' and the price target is under review. Analysts emphasize that 'these maintenance results confirm the very strong induction data published in the summer of 2025 and will almost certainly lead to regulatory approval by the end of 2027'.



For Oddo BHF, the data are 'very solid' and reinforce Obefazimod's differentiating potential, although the broker notes that 'certain cases of cancer were observed in the 50 mg arm but do not appear to be treatment-related'. The rating remains 'Outperform' with a price target of 120 euros.



Conversely, Jefferies downgraded the U.S.-listed ADS (American Depositary Share) from 'Buy' to 'Hold' and lowered its target from 160 to 90 dollars. Morgan Stanley and Truist Securities maintained their 'Overweight' and 'Buy' ratings, respectively, but the price target was cut from 145 to 132 dollars for the former and from 140 to 135 dollars for the latter.