Abivax Poised to Surge Amid Renewed Speculation Over Eli Lilly Interest

Abivax is expected to soar at the open (+16% to +19% depending on the platform) following reports in the media outlet La Lettre. According to the publication, American pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly remains interested in acquiring the French biotechnology company and is reportedly prepared to offer $15 billion to secure the deal.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/12/2026 at 02:51 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Abivax currently has a market capitalization of approximately €7.7 billion.



The American laboratory is reportedly waiting to see whether French authorities will respond within the framework of foreign investment control procedures in France before submitting a formal offer, according to La Lettre.



Since January 1, Abivax shares have lost 17.77% of their value, after soaring by 1666.27% last year. The stock slumped following the announcement of another Eli Lilly acquisition, which led investors to believe the American group was no longer interested in the French company—particularly since this external growth operation concerned Ventyx Biosciences, a competitor of Abivax in the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases.



According to Invest Securities, "this rumor comes amid a context of accelerated consolidation in immunology and inflammatory diseases, where major pharmaceutical companies are seeking to secure differentiated and potentially best-in-class oral assets. With obefazimod, its first-in-class oral treatment that has delivered strong preliminary Phase III results in ulcerative colitis, Abivax has for several months appeared as a prime strategic target for global industry players."