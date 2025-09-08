On Friday Portzamparc downgraded Abivax shares from 'buy' to 'hold', but raised its target price to €63 (cp: €76.5, +5%), considering that the stock was now fairly valued.



In view of the significant revaluation of the pharmaceutical company's addressable market, the broker said that it has raised its target price for the stock but decided to downgrade it, due to the stockmarket success generated by the publication of positive clinical data in UC.



It should be noted that, as Abivax is a pre-commercialization biotech company in a high-value therapeutic area, the scenario of a takeover by a pharmaceutical company is very likely, the analyst points out.



In comparison, Arena Pharmaceutical was acquired by Pfizer for $7bn (phase III, 100% premium) and Prometheus Bioscience was acquired by Merck for more than $11bn (phase IIb, 75% premium), he adds.