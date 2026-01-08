Abivax Provides Update on Obefazimod

Abivax has unveiled its outlook for 2026, primarily announcing that several sector analyses forecast strong growth in the ulcerative colitis market. The sector is expected to grow from $9.2 billion in 2025 to $21.2 billion by 2032.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/08/2026

The biotechnology company took the opportunity to remind that results from its phase 3 trials, released last July, indicated that its product Obefazimod could emerge as the future market leader for this indication, with the potential to surpass both currently approved therapies and anticipated future treatments.



As a reminder, following the announcement of these trial results on July 22, Abivax shares experienced a remarkable session, posting a gain of 510.11% in a single day. Over the course of 2025, the stock soared by 1666.27%, logically registering the largest increase on the SBF 120 index.



Furthermore, regarding Obefazimod, the data monitoring and safety committee did not observe any new safety signals during a meeting in mid-December, while more than 80% of participants had completed the 44-week double-blind maintenance phase of the trial. Initial results from the ongoing phase 3 maintenance trial are expected by the end of the second quarter of 2026. Preparation for the marketing authorization application is ongoing, including planned discussions with U.S. health authorities ahead of a submission targeted for late 2026.



Obefazimod in Other Indications



Abivax believes that Obefazimod has a unique mechanism of action targeting the site of inflammation. This mechanism, combined with preclinical data highlighting a clear antifibrotic effect (to prevent, slow, or reverse fibrosis, a form of excessive scarring) in Crohn's disease.



The company will unveil detailed results at the 2026 annual congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation, to be held from February 18 to 21.



In addition, phase 2b results, aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of Obefazimod in patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease, are expected by the end of the year.



Abivax also indicated that it is evaluating potential licensing-in opportunities (acquisition of rights to exploit, develop, or commercialize a technology) for innovative and mechanistically complementary assets in the field of chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, in order to strengthen its portfolio.