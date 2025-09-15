Abivax announces that following the annual review of the Euronext Paris indices on September 11, the scientific committee for the indices has decided to include it in the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 indices, a decision that will take effect on September 19, after the market closes.



The biotech company points out that these are two key indices of the Euronext Paris stock exchange, representing respectively medium-sized listed companies and a broader selection of 120 major stocks.



Inclusion in these indices enhances Abivax's visibility and is expected to broaden the company's investor base by making its shares more accessible to institutional investors and index funds, it said.