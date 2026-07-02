Abivax continues to rebalance after its capital increase, praised by several analysts. Bayer is also regaining altitude on the back of a legal breakthrough on glyphosate. On the downside, TGS is hurt by a downgrade from SEB, while ASML and Aixtron fall amid lingering concerns about the future of European semiconductors, caught between Chinese restrictions and U.S. pressure.

Stocks up



Abivax (+6%) : The French biotech is benefiting from the success of its $920m capital increase via American depositary receipts, fully subscribed and boosted by the full exercise of the overallotment option, following positive Phase III results for its obefazimod candidate. Truist Securities and Stifel welcomed the deal by raising their respective price targets to $155 and €175, while maintaining their buy ratings.



Bayer (+5%) : The German chemicals and pharma group is rising after announcing the creation of Ruveon, an entity dedicated to managing its U.S. glyphosate-related activities, following a legal victory that significantly eases the litigation risk hanging over the group.



SKF AB (+5%) : The Swedish bearings and power transmission specialist is propelled by the announcement of a joint venture with China’s Leaderdrive, focused on precision robotics components, a deal that strengthens its positioning in China’s fast-growing robotics market.



Carrefour (+3%) : The French retailer is buoyed by an upgrade from UBS, which moves to buy from neutral and lifts its price target to €19 from €13.20, implying nearly 44% upside and signaling renewed confidence in the group’s trajectory.



Carlsberg (+4%) : The Danish brewer climbs after announcing the confidential filing of a draft IPO for its Indian subsidiary with the local regulator. Progress on the transaction will, however, remain subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.



Stocks down



TGS (-3%) : The Norwegian seismic data specialist is weighed down by a downgrade from SEB Bank, which cuts its rating to hold from buy and lowers its price target to 135 NOK from 175 NOK, a sign of eroding confidence in the group’s outlook.



Munters (-3%) : The air-treatment solutions supplier is suffering from SEB’s target change. Analysts keep their hold recommendation but cut the price target to 180 SEK from 190 SEK previously.



ASML (-2%), Aixtron (-4%) : The chip-equipment makers are falling sharply early in the session. The sector is absorbing the impact of a bleak report on the future of Europe’s industry, caught between export restrictions to China and U.S. regulatory pressure. This sector chill also fits into a broader European market that is generally trending lower. The punishment is immediate in prices: Suss Microtec drops 5.76%, Aixtron loses 4.72%, ASM slips 3.91% and Technoprobe gives up 3.82%.