Speculation surrounding the stock has subsided in recent days, particularly after Eli Lilly announced it had reached an agreement to acquire Ventyx Biosciences.

Abivax and Ventyx Biosciences are rival companies, so there is now little chance that Eli Lilly will seek to acquire the French firm—especially as rumors to that effect had circulated late last year.

Both companies specialize in treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases, notably moderate to severe ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the stock was down 0.5% in Paris.