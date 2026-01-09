Speculation surrounding the stock has subsided in recent days, particularly after Eli Lilly announced it had reached an agreement to acquire Ventyx Biosciences.
Abivax and Ventyx Biosciences are rival companies, so there is now little chance that Eli Lilly will seek to acquire the French firm—especially as rumors to that effect had circulated late last year.
Both companies specialize in treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases, notably moderate to severe ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
Shortly before 10 a.m., the stock was down 0.5% in Paris.
Abivax Slumps as Eli Lilly Buyout Speculation Fades
Abivax continues its downward trend after already shedding 17.61% since the start of the year. However, there is no cause for alarm for the biotechnology company's stock, which soared by 1666.27% last year.
Published on 01/09/2026 at 03:54 am EST
