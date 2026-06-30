Abivax soars after easing safety concerns over Obefazimod

Abivax is surging on the Paris stock market and, by a wide margin, posting the best performance in the SBF 120, up 28.33% at €106.90. The company released reassuring safety data alongside results from Part 2 of a Phase III maintenance study.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/30/2026 at 04:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The biotech company unveiled positive data showing a significant clinical benefit in patients with refractory ulcerative colitis (UC). Its product, Obefazimod, delivered a meaningful clinical benefit in a highly refractory UC population, with 37.2% of patients who did not respond to induction therapy achieving clinical remission and 34.5% achieving endoscopic remission at Week 44 after continuing treatment with Obefazimod 50 mg.



Abivax also said the additional safety data generated in Part 2 expand the Phase III maintenance trial safety database and provide important context for interpreting the cancer-related safety data reported following the Part 1 maintenance analysis.



Analysts in agreement



At Stifel, analysts cite "reassuring tolerability data with an incidence of malignancies within expected ranges." They also point to the potential for additional efficacy in hard-to-treat UC patients. The data thus provide important clinical validation of Obefazimod's efficacy in a highly refractory UC population, particularly among patients who did not achieve a clinical response after the initial 8-week induction period.

Another encouraging sign: patients who relapsed during Part 1 of maintenance and whose dose was increased from 25 to 50 mg achieved 45.5% clinical remission and 66.7% clinical response.



For Stifel, which reiterates its buy rating with a price target of €115, these results broaden the potential target patient population and strengthen the durability and flexibility of the therapeutic effect.



The conclusion is broadly similar at Oddo BHF, which notes that "while this part of the study was not included in the registration package, it provides important information on Obefazimod's ability to deliver durable disease control in a particularly refractory population."



Analysts also note that the main issue for this release was safety, following questions raised by a few cancer cases observed in the first part of the maintenance study. The new data appear reassuring, and several factors argue in favor of no causal relationship with the treatment.



In summary, Oddo BHF says that at this stage "the new analyses do not prove a definitive absence of risk, but they provide, in our view, a level of reassurance meaningfully higher than what was available after the first readout of the maintenance results."



As a result, analysts remain constructive and, in their view, interpretation of the regulatory file looks more favorable. The NDA (New Drug Application) filing is expected in the fourth quarter. Oddo BHF now sees the main catalyst as the review by U.S. health authorities, followed by Phase IIb data in Crohn's disease expected in mid-2027.



The stock is rated outperform, with a price target of €120.