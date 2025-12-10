Abivax stood out on Wednesday at the Paris Stock Exchange, where the biotechnology company reached new record highs following persistent takeover rumors.

Around 4:30 p.m., the stock was up 9.5% at EUR115, after hitting an all-time high of EUR126.6 earlier in the day, with trading volumes more than three times higher than over the previous four sessions. Its share price has multiplied by more than 28 since January 1.

"These movements are explained by takeover rumors circulating in the United Kingdom and the United States, mainly on the Betaville blog and relayed on X," explained Jamila El Bougrini, a biotech and healthtech analyst at AllInvest Securities.

"These rumors are particularly fueled by the very promising phase 3 results presented last July, which make Abivax a potential target for a major pharmaceutical company looking to strengthen its position in the strategic field of inflammation," she added.

"However, this does not necessarily align with the strategy currently favored by the management team, especially since the company completed a capital increase of nearly EUR750 million this summer, which should largely allow it to develop its product up to and beyond regulatory approvals," continued Jamila El Bougrini.

"These funds should also support its strategy to enter the U.S. market independently, in a 'standalone' approach, while licensing the drug in the rest of the world," she specified.

Also listed in New York, the stock was up more than 8% on the Nasdaq, also setting new record highs there.

