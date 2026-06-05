In the regulatory filing, ABL specified that it sold ABL Diagnostics shares at a unit price of 2.89 EUR on May 27, in a transaction conducted off-market.
With the support of its lead shareholder, ABL, the molecular biology testing specialist is continuing its efforts to bolster its visibility among all stakeholders, including investors, partners, customers, and employees.
ABL divests block of ABL Diagnostics shares
ABL Diagnostics has announced that its majority shareholder, Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL), has filed a disclosure with the AMF regarding the sale of a further block of ABL Diagnostics shares via an over-the-counter transaction with a private third party.
Published on 06/05/2026 at 01:47 am EDT
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