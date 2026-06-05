ABL divests block of ABL Diagnostics shares

ABL Diagnostics has announced that its majority shareholder, Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL), has filed a disclosure with the AMF regarding the sale of a further block of ABL Diagnostics shares via an over-the-counter transaction with a private third party.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/05/2026 at 01:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In the regulatory filing, ABL specified that it sold ABL Diagnostics shares at a unit price of 2.89 EUR on May 27, in a transaction conducted off-market.



With the support of its lead shareholder, ABL, the molecular biology testing specialist is continuing its efforts to bolster its visibility among all stakeholders, including investors, partners, customers, and employees.