Indian IT services group Infosys announced on Monday that it has completed a new phase in the rollout of Dutch bank ABN Amro's nCino cloud banking platform, a project aimed at modernizing loan origination and collateral management processes.



This milestone, achieved after 11 months of work, has consolidated several legacy systems into a single platform and migrated more than 100,000 files, Infosys said in a statement.



A key partner of ABN Amro for application development and maintenance, Infosys was selected for its expertise in digital and cloud transformation, as well as its ability to integrate large-scale technology solutions.



The platform designed by nCino provides a centralized solution for asset and collateral management, while optimizing customer onboarding and credit origination, improving operational efficiency and strengthening regulatory compliance.



As part of the project, Infosys integrated the platform with ABN Amro's shared systems and implemented a data migration and reconciliation strategy to ensure data reliability.