UBS has confirmed its 'buy' recommendation on ABN Amro shares, raising its target price from €27.5 to €28.5, a new TP that implies 21% upside potential for the stock, following the Dutch bank's quarterly results.



The Q2 was mixed, but consensus EPS forecasts need to be revised upward and expectations for share buybacks are too low, the broker says, which believes the negative reaction to the stock "seems unjustified."