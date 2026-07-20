About 2.2 million STE shares tendered into the cash-out offer

Portzamparc, BNP Paribas Group, informed the AMF that, during the period of the cash-out tender offer (OPR) for Société de la Tour Eiffel (STE) shares, from July 6 through July 17 inclusive, SMABTP and SMAvie BTP acquired 2,203,219 STE shares at a unit price of €8.20 through the designated buying market member.

As a result, at the close of the cash-out tender offer, the offerors hold 126,853,655 STE shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 95.5% of the real estate company's share capital and theoretical voting rights (unrelated to the namesake monument).



Acting in concert with SMA SA and Imperio - Assurances et Capitalisation SA, after assimilating the 14,926 treasury shares, they hold 128,923,602 STE shares representing 128,908,676 voting rights, or 97.01% of the share capital and 97.00% of theoretical voting rights. Trading in STE shares remains suspended until further notice.