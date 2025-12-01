In an update regarding the software issue identified on its A320 family aircraft, Airbus has announced that "out of a total of approximately 6,000 potentially affected aircraft, the vast majority have now received the necessary modifications."

To recap, an analysis of a recent incident involving one of the aircraft revealed that solar radiation could impact the flight control systems on a significant number of A320 family planes currently in service.

As a safety precaution, an operator alert was issued, temporarily grounding many aircraft and resulting in flight cancellations while the required software update was implemented.

"We are working with our airline customers to support the modification of fewer than 100 remaining aircraft to ensure their return to service," the European aerospace manufacturer stated this morning.