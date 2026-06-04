Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has notified the AMF that on May 29, it crossed below the 5% shareholding threshold in Aéroports de Paris (ADP). The reduction, executed both directly and through its controlled entity Platinum Compass B 2018 RSC Limited, followed a sale of shares on the open market.

The sovereign wealth fund, controlled by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, specified that it now holds, directly and indirectly, 4,864,792 ADP shares with an equivalent number of voting rights. This represents 4.92% of the capital and 2.93% of the voting rights of the French airport operator.