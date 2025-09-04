Peugeot Invest announces that it has sold 2.7 million Lisi shares, representing 5.8% of the company's capital, as part of an acelerated book-building placement reserved for qualified investors, at a price of €39 per share, for a total amount of approximately €105m. NB: Lisi cp -8.8%, Peugeot Invest cp +0.4%..



Following this transaction, Peugeot Invest will resign from the board of directors of the fastener and assembly component supplier. The performance of its investment in Lisi represents an IRR (internal rate of return) of +10% over its nearly 50-year duration.



Subject to certain customary exceptions, Peugeot Invest has undertaken to retain its entire remaining stake for a period expiring 120 days after the settlement-delivery of the transaction, which will take place on September 8.