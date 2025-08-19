Accenture announces the acquisition of The Highlands Consulting Group, a management consulting firm specializing in healthcare, transportation, social services, and the environment. The move is intended to strengthen its capabilities, particularly in California, where Highlands has a strong presence.



Accenture, said that Highlands' strong relationships and track record with state agencies will help us better serve our clients and drive innovation.



Founded in 2002 in Sacramento, Highlands Consulting brings recognized expertise in strategy, digital planning, organizational transformation, and information systems. Mike Cappelluti, president of Highlands, believes that this merger will enable the company to deliver even more value to its clients.



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.