Accenture announces the acquisition of SI&C, a Tokyo-based digital technology and consulting services provider focused on cloud, data, and AI.



The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



SI&C has 45 years of experience providing IT services to clients across a wide range of industries, including financial services, public sector, manufacturing, and retail.



The entire SI&C group, which has approximately 1,500 professionals, will join Accenture in Japan.



Atsushi Egawa, CEO of Accenture Japan and co-CEO of Accenture Asia Pacific, said that SI&C's mission to use digital technology to improve the future and transform society resonates strongly with Accenture's goal of delivering on the promise of technology and human ingenuity.