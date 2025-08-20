Accenture announces the acquisition of Superdigital, a US agency specializing in social marketing and influence. The transaction enables Accenture Song to strengthen its service offering across the entire social marketing chain, from community strategy to content creation and performance measurement.



Founded in 2013, Superdigital employs over 40 people and has distinguished itself with creative campaigns on short-form video and native platform content. Sean Lackey, Accenture Song's chief marketing officer for the Americas, said, "Superdigital brings additional strength to the intersection of creativity, data and technology."



Biz Hennigan, CEO of Superdigital, believes that the combination will amplify the agency's "pioneering spirit and unconventional approach" through Accenture Song's technology and global scale.



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.