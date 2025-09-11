Accenture and Google Cloud are collaborating with Eneva, one of Brazil's leading energy providers, to leverage cloud, data, and AI technologies.



Accenture migrated Eneva's infrastructure to Google Cloud to improve its access to data across the enterprise. This included Google Compute Engine and Google Cloud solutions.



Integrating cloud operations data with other exploration and production data sources helps Eneva optimize asset management, maintenance, and planning, resulting in more reliable and efficient equipment.



By combining Accenture's experience in cloud technology and energy transformation with Google Cloud's advanced data and AI capabilities, we are helping one of Brazil's largest energy companies achieve new levels of operational efficiency and customer impact, Accenture said.