Accenture Completes Acquisition of Industries eXcellence, a Division of Engineering

Accenture is bolstering its software and automation solution capabilities through the acquisition of Industries eXcellence Group (IndX), a division of Engineering Group and a long-standing partner of Siemens Digital Industries.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/17/2026 at 05:33 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This acquisition will support the continued growth of the Accenture Siemens Business Group.



The move will strengthen Accenture's ability to help manufacturers modernize product development, production, and supply chain operations through software, data, and artificial intelligence technologies.



IndX specializes in implementing digital twin solutions that allow clients to connect engineering, production, and automation across information and operational technologies: from product lifecycle management, simulation, and digital twins to SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems, industrial edge computing, and cloud computing.



'Manufacturers are increasingly investing in software, data, and AI to make their engineering and production operations more flexible, intelligent, and connected,' said Tracey Countryman, global lead for Supply Chain and Engineering at Accenture.



'However, many companies struggle to integrate these technologies into their products, factories, and supply chains. We will combine IndX's recognized expertise in Siemens technologies with Accenture's AI capabilities and industry knowledge to address this challenge more quickly for our clients.'