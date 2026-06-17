Accenture Completes Acquisition of Industries eXcellence, a Division of Engineering
Accenture is bolstering its software and automation solution capabilities through the acquisition of Industries eXcellence Group (IndX), a division of Engineering Group and a long-standing partner of Siemens Digital Industries.
This acquisition will support the continued growth of the Accenture Siemens Business Group.
The move will strengthen Accenture's ability to help manufacturers modernize product development, production, and supply chain operations through software, data, and artificial intelligence technologies.
IndX specializes in implementing digital twin solutions that allow clients to connect engineering, production, and automation across information and operational technologies: from product lifecycle management, simulation, and digital twins to SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems, industrial edge computing, and cloud computing.
'Manufacturers are increasingly investing in software, data, and AI to make their engineering and production operations more flexible, intelligent, and connected,' said Tracey Countryman, global lead for Supply Chain and Engineering at Accenture.
'However, many companies struggle to integrate these technologies into their products, factories, and supply chains. We will combine IndX's recognized expertise in Siemens technologies with Accenture's AI capabilities and industry knowledge to address this challenge more quickly for our clients.'
Accenture plc specializes in management consulting, technology services and outsourcing services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- consulting services (50.4%);
- outsourcing services (49.6%).
Net sales break down by sector of activity into automotive/distribution/trips/transport (30.1%), health and public services (21.2%), financial services (18.3%), communication/media/high technology (16.4%), and other (14%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (35.4%), Americas (50.3%) and Asia/Pacific (14.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.