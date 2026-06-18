Reporting EPS that is slightly above expectations for the last quarter, driven by large-scale AI transformation programs, Accenture has tightened up its full-year EPS target range.

The consulting and technology group reported adjusted EPS of $3.80 for Q3 2025-2026, a 9% increase that beat the consensus by 2%. Its operating margin improved by 20bp to 17%.



Revenue grew 6% to $18.72bn (+3% in local currencies), slightly exceeding the midpoint of its target range of $18.35bn to $19bn. Meanwhile, new bookings declined by 2% (-3% in local currencies) to $19.32bn.



"Demand for large-scale transformations remains strong, with 104 quarterly client contracts of $100m or more year-to-date, an increase of 13%," noted Chair and CEO Julie Sweet.



"We are seeing an increase in large-scale AI transformation programs while executing our strategy to capture new markets," she continued, highlighting the acquisitions of Dragos, runZero, and NetRise.



For the full fiscal year, Accenture now forecasts adjusted EPS of $13.78 to $13.90, compared to its previous range of $13.65 to $13.90. This comes despite revenue growth now expected between 3% and 4% in local currencies, tightened down from the previous forecast of 3% to 5%.