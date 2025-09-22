Accenture has announced its intention to acquire the French group Orlade, which specializes in consulting and industrial project management through its subsidiaries Op2 and pmO. The transaction aims to expand its capabilities to support clients in large-scale projects such as nuclear power plants, electrical grids, railway equipment, defense systems, and space launchers.



Orlade and its subsidiaries employ approximately 200 people, mainly in Paris and Bordeaux, with offices in Montreal and Brisbane. These teams would join Accenture Industry X's Infrastructure and Capital Projects practice.



This acquisition comes at a time when, according to Accenture, only 6% of major global projects meet their initial deadlines, while two-thirds exceed forecasts with an average cost overrun of 29%.



Koen Deryckere, Accenture's director for France & Benelux Director at Accenture, believes that the deal would strengthen our position in France and boost our ability to reinvent industrial project management. The founders of Orlade emphasize that the merger with Accenture would combine sector expertise and advanced technologies, particularly generative artificial intelligence.



The financial terms have not been disclosed and the finalization remains subject to the usual closing conditions.