Accenture announces a strategic investment through Accenture Ventures in Snorkel AI, a specialist in automated data preparation for training and evaluating artificial intelligence (AI) models.



This initiative aims to help companies deploy reliable AI solutions more quickly, particularly in regulated industries such as financial services.



The companies will collaborate to create industry-specific solutions based on high-quality training data. Snorkel AI will also join Project Spotlight, Accenture's vertical accelerator for data and AI companies.



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.