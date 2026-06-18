Few earnings releases were as highly anticipated as those from the global leader in information technology consulting.

Just released, Accenture's third-quarter financial results defy even the most alarmist scenarios: those who forecast the rapid obsolescence of consultants at the hands of new, omniscient artificial intelligence technologies.

Over the first nine months of FY 2026, Accenture delivered 6.6% revenue growth, a 4.8% increase in pre-tax profit, and a cash profit: (or free cash flow) that remains impressive. Furthermore, the group reduced 1.5% of its outstanding shares through buybacks.

Accenture anticipates full-year free cash flow of $11bn, which will be almost entirely returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Despite this performance, its current valuation represents a multiple of 8x to 9x the cash profit expected this year, marking the lowest valuation the group has faced since the subprime panic.

This highlights the extreme level of investor defiance toward the company. Even amongst those inclined to argue that AI represents an opportunity rather than a threat for the global consulting giant, critics will point out that free cash flow growth in recent years has been largely driven by heavy acquisitions.

Over the last five fiscal years, Accenture has indeed directed $17bn toward external growth operations. However, the value creation from this strategy has been real - even spectacular - as evidenced by the significant increase - of at least $3bn - in annual operating profit over the period.

This year again, CEO Julie Sweet is reaching for the checkbook in what is shaping up to be potentially the busiest year for acquisitions this decade for Accenture.