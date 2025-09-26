Oddo BHF maintains its "Neutral" rating on the Accenture stock, with a target price lowered from $328 to $286.



The analyst believes that its Q4 2025 results were "satisfactory," with revenue growth of 4.5% at constant exchange rates, exceeding expectations (3.8%) and at the top of the guidance range.



However, the broker points out that momentum is slowing compared to the previous quarter and that the 2026 guidance "is unlikely to reassure the market" due to the lack of a clear outlook for a return to growth.



The broker also notes that expected organic growth for fiscal year 2026, between 0.5% and 3.5%, is down from 2025 (3.7%), particularly impacted by the weakness of Accenture Federal Services. The company is trying to reassure investors about its positioning regarding AI, the note said.



Finally, Oddo BHF points out that the stock is now trading at a premium of only 5% compared to its global peers, down from an average of 20% over five years.