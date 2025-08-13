Accenture announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways on a project called 'AI Skyways' to strengthen the airline's position as a leader in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the aviation industry and to develop its technological capabilities.



The AI Skyways initiative will leverage AI to rethink a wide range of Qatar Airways' activities, from customer service and operational efficiency to employee development, environmental issues and the group's overall performance.



The partnership will also focus on the use of AI in real-time data analysis, with the aim of improving decision-making capabilities and operational responsiveness.