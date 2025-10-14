Accenture announces the acquisition of Decho, a UK-based technology and artificial intelligence (AI) consulting firm specializing in Palantir solutions.



The move is intended to strengthen Accenture's strategic consulting and advanced engineering capabilities in the UK, particularly in the healthcare, government, defense, and private sectors.



Decho, a strategic partner of Palantir, helps organizations move quickly from design to implementation of generative AI projects. The company, which has over 40 engineers who are experts in the Palantir Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform, will be integrated into Accenture's Data & AI division in the UK.



Bryan Rich, global head of Data & AI for healthcare and public services, emphasized that this acquisition will enable clients to gain a data and AI advantage to strengthen transparency and resilience. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.