Accenture shares dropped 15% to $132 during the first half of the Wall Street session: the publication of better than expected earnings for the past quarter was completely eclipsed by revenue and guidance that fell short of analysts' expectations, while three simultaneously announced acquisitions failed to convince investors.

Mixed results for the past quarter...



For Q3 2025-2026, the consulting and technology group reported EPS up 9% to $3.80, beating the consensus by 2%, with an operating margin improving by 20bp to 17%, or 0.4 points above the Jefferies estimate.



However, revenue grew by only 6% to $18.72bn (+3% in local currencies), which, while slightly above the midpoint of its target range of $18.35bn to $19bn, remained below the consensus of $18.8bn.



Jefferies, which had anticipated total revenue of $18.92bn, noted that consulting revenue missed its expectations ($9.33bn versus $9.55bn), while outsourcing revenue aligned with its forecasts ($9.39bn versus $9.38bn).



"Clients appear to have further reduced their discretionary spending," explained the American broker, which also pointed to a downward narrowing of the group's revenue guidance for the full current fiscal year.



... and disappointing activity forecasts for the end of the year



Indeed, while it now targets annual adjusted EPS between $13.78 and $13.90, compared to a previous range of $13.65 to $13.90, Accenture now expects revenue growth of only 3% to 4% in local currencies, down from the previous 3% to 5%.



These forecasts imply expected revenue between $17.75bn and $18.4bn for the final three months of the fiscal year, a range lower than both the $18.6bn anticipated by Jefferies and the $18.5bn market consensus.



"Demand for large-scale transformations remains strong, with 104 quarterly client contracts of $100m or more since the beginning of the year, up 13%," emphasized Accenture CEO Julie Sweet in the press release.



"We are seeing an increase in large-scale AI transformation programs, while implementing our strategy to capture new markets," she continued, highlighting three acquisitions announced simultaneously this Thursday.



Three acquisitions in cybersecurity



Accenture announced agreements to acquire a majority stake in Dragos, as well as 100% of runZero and NetRise, for a combined enterprise value of approximately $4.175bn, transactions expected to close in August or September 2026.



According to the group, these acquisitions should significantly strengthen its position in the operational technology cybersecurity market, moving beyond the services segment where it already claims a leading position, by adding software capabilities.



Accenture estimates that these acquisitions generate solid gross margins and, although initially dilutive, should strengthen EPS and free cash flow in the long term, "positioning the business for long-term growth and returns."