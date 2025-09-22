Accenture announces its intention to acquire the French group Orlade, which specializes in consulting and management of large industrial projects through its subsidiaries, including Op2 and pmO.



This acquisition would strengthen Accenture's ability to deliver large-scale, long-term projects in the nuclear power, energy infrastructure, rail transport, defense systems, and aerospace sectors.



Orlade and its subsidiaries would bring the expertise of approximately 200 professionals, most of whom are based in Paris and Bordeaux.



The group's international locations include Montreal (Canada) and Brisbane (Australia).



Accenture said that tis acquisition would consolidate its position in France and strengthen its ability to support its clients in reinventing the way they plan and execute large-scale projects in the energy, utilities, rail, aerospace, and defense sectors.