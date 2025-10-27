On Monday, Bank of America reiterates its buy recommendation on Accor shares, along with its €53.50 target price, after the hotel group raised its annual targets.



The broker said it particularly welcomed the company's intention to provide greater transparency on its property services business in order to facilitate comparison with the performance of its US peers, as well as the approval of work to evaluate a potential stockmarket listing for Ennismore, its entity grouping together lifestyle hotel and restaurant brands, even though the professional acknowledges that he does not fully understand the implications for shareholders at this stage.



Nevertheless, the broker believes that the stock should benefit from a revaluation thanks to the successful execution of its medium-term strategic plan, not to mention the prospect of a €100m share buyback program by the end of the year, which will increase shareholder returns.



In its report BofA states that the stock features in its list of top investment ideas in the European small and mid-cap segment.