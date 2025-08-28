Accor reports that it has successfully placed a seven-year bond issue for €500m, with a coupon of 3.625%, an operation that was oversubscribed to over three times.



According to the hotel chain, this oversubscription rate reflects Accor's credit quality and investor confidence in its business model, growth potential, and financial structure.



This transaction enables it to benefit from current favorable market conditions and extend the average maturity of its debt. The proceeds from the issue will be allocated to the refinancing of the €600m bond maturing on February 4, 2026.