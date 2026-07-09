Accor said it hosted the third edition of its "Global Leadership Council", bringing together travel agencies and executives from 18 organizations in Europe and North America representing around 3 million business travelers. The discussions highlighted several key trends expected to support hotel performance in 2026 and beyond.
Participants notably emphasized the importance of stronger strategic partnerships between clients and hoteliers, a better balance between cost control and the traveler experience, as well as the rollout of practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operational efficiency and the booking journey.
They also underscored the need to put in place more agile pricing structures, as well as better availability of negotiated rates across all booking channels.
The conclusions from this third edition, opened by Sébastien Bazin, Accor's chairman and chief executive officer, will feed directly into the group's business travel strategy.
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (70.9%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (29.1%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2025, the group operates a network of more than 5,600 hotels distributed between luxury and top-range hotels (Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).
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