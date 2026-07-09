Accor Identifies the Big Business Travel Hotel Trends for 2026

The hotel group brought together travel agencies and major corporations to anticipate shifts in the business travel market and help steer its strategy.

Accor said it hosted the third edition of its "Global Leadership Council", bringing together travel agencies and executives from 18 organizations in Europe and North America representing around 3 million business travelers. The discussions highlighted several key trends expected to support hotel performance in 2026 and beyond.



Participants notably emphasized the importance of stronger strategic partnerships between clients and hoteliers, a better balance between cost control and the traveler experience, as well as the rollout of practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operational efficiency and the booking journey.



They also underscored the need to put in place more agile pricing structures, as well as better availability of negotiated rates across all booking channels.



The conclusions from this third edition, opened by Sébastien Bazin, Accor's chairman and chief executive officer, will feed directly into the group's business travel strategy.