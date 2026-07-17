The hotel group's board is said to have hired Paris law firm BDGS to investigate suspicions of conflicts of interest and favoritism involving its CEO, the Financial Times reports. The probe, concluded in recent weeks, finally dismissed all allegations.

According to the Financial Times, the investigation was requested by Sebastien Bazin himself after an anonymous document circulated amongst directors detailing a series of accusations. Led by Antoine Gosset-Grainville, who is also chairman of Axa, it notably focused on Accor's ties with Paris Society, the hospitality company owned by Laurent de Gourcuff, an associate of the chief executive, as well as the 2025 appointment of an external communications adviser to a management role within Ennismore, the luxury division that is preparing an IPO. The woman is said to have had a long-standing romantic relationship with Sebastien Bazin, but that link was not within the scope of the investigation because it did not appear in the allegations submitted to the board.



The firm concluded that the accusations were "without foundation", findings "unanimously approved" by the board, which closed the matter. Accor says it conducted "an independent investigation" confirming there was no "breach of legal or fiduciary obligations" by its chief executive, and it reserves the right to pursue its remedies to bring an end to these "unfounded allegations".