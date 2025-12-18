Accor Postpones Share Buybacks, Nicolas Sarkozy Steps Down from Board

Accor has announced it will postpone the launch of its new EUR100 million share buyback tranche from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2026, in light of ongoing discussions regarding the sale of its stake in Essendi.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/18/2025 at 02:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Once this "inside information as defined under French law" is lifted, the hotel group confirms its intention to proceed with the new tranche, regardless of whether the sale of its shares in Essendi (formerly AccorInvest) is finalized.



Additionally, Accor reports the resignation of Nicolas Sarkozy from his position as board member after eight years in the role, a decision effective immediately. The board of directors expresses its regret but states it "understands the reasons" behind his departure.