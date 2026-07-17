The board of the hotel group reportedly hired Paris law firm BDGS to investigate suspicions of conflicts of interest and favoritism involving its CEO, the Financial Times reports. The inquiry, concluded in recent weeks, dismissed all the allegations.
According to the Financial Times, the investigation was requested by Sebastien Bazin himself after an anonymous document circulating among directors detailed a series of accusations. Led by Antoine Gosset-Grainville, who is also chairman of Axa, it focused in particular on Accor's relationship with Paris Society, the hospitality company owned by Laurent de Gourcuff, a close associate of the executive, as well as the 2025 appointment of an external communications adviser to a management role within Ennismore, the luxury division preparing for an IPO. The woman is said to have had a long-standing romantic relationship with Sebastien Bazin, but that link was not within the scope of the investigation, as it did not appear in the allegations sent to the board.
The firm concluded that the accusations were 'without foundation', findings 'unanimously approved' by the board, which closed the matter. Accor says it conducted 'an independent investigation' confirming there was no 'breach of legal or fiduciary duties' by its executive, and it reserves the right to pursue its rights to put an end to these 'unfounded allegations'.
Mr. Sébastien M. Bazin is an Independent Director at General Electric Co., a Chairman at Théâtre du Châtelet, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Accor SA, a Managing Director at Colony Europe, a Chairman at Bazeo Europe SAS, a Legal Manager at Rohan SARL, a Managing Partner at Bazeo Invest SNC, a Managing Partner at Haute Roche and a Managing Partner at Nina SCI. He is on the Board of Directors at General Electric Co., Huazhu Group Ltd. and Gustave Roussy Foundation. Mr. Bazin was previously employed as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director by Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd., a Vice Chairman by Carrefour SA, an Independent Member-Supervisory Board by ANF Immobilier SA, a Chairman & President by Colony Capital SAS, a Chief Executive Officer by Colony Capital Europe, a Group Managing Director, CEO & General Manager by Société Immobilière & Hôtelière, a Chief Executive Officer by Hottinguer Rivaud Finances, a Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board by Buffalo Grill SAS, a Legal Manager by CC Europe Invest, a Partner by Ces Tenesol Réunion 2008, a Chairman by Château Lascombes SA, a Chairman by Coleven SAS, a Chairman by Colfilm SAS, a Chairman by Colillkirch France SAS, a Legal Manager by Colmassy SARL, a Legal Manager by Colmed, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer by ColSpa SAS,
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (70.9%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (29.1%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2025, the group operates a network of more than 5,600 hotels distributed between luxury and top-range hotels (Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).
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