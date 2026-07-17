Accor probes then clears CEO Sebastien Bazin

The board of the hotel group reportedly hired Paris law firm BDGS to investigate suspicions of conflicts of interest and favoritism involving its CEO, the Financial Times reports. The inquiry, concluded in recent weeks, dismissed all the allegations.

According to the Financial Times, the investigation was requested by Sebastien Bazin himself after an anonymous document circulating among directors detailed a series of accusations. Led by Antoine Gosset-Grainville, who is also chairman of Axa, it focused in particular on Accor's relationship with Paris Society, the hospitality company owned by Laurent de Gourcuff, a close associate of the executive, as well as the 2025 appointment of an external communications adviser to a management role within Ennismore, the luxury division preparing for an IPO. The woman is said to have had a long-standing romantic relationship with Sebastien Bazin, but that link was not within the scope of the investigation, as it did not appear in the allegations sent to the board.



The firm concluded that the accusations were 'without foundation', findings 'unanimously approved' by the board, which closed the matter. Accor says it conducted 'an independent investigation' confirming there was no 'breach of legal or fiduciary duties' by its executive, and it reserves the right to pursue its rights to put an end to these 'unfounded allegations'.