Accor Stands Out as Analysts Turn Optimistic Ahead of 2026

Accor shares are delivering one of the strongest performances in the SBF 120 this Friday, buoyed by encouraging analyst commentary as a new trading year approaches—one that could, in their view, prove more successful than the one drawing to a close.



Around 12:00 pm, the hotel group's stock was up 1.9%, compared to a 0.7% gain for the SBF index.



In a sector report released this morning, Deutsche Bank analysts announced they have upgraded their rating on the stock from "hold" to "buy," with a raised price target from €48 to €53.



The research firm advises investors to position themselves to benefit from upcoming catalysts likely to lift the stock, whether it be the forthcoming divestment of Essendi (formerly AccorInvest), strengthening operational trends, its notably "fair" valuation level, or the next rounds of shareholder distributions that have been promised.



Jefferies, which maintains its buy recommendation on the stock, has meanwhile raised its target to €58, representing an upside potential of 27%. The firm believes the 2026 fiscal year could prove decisive, with the scheduled exit from Essendi, growth expected to outpace the sector, and an inevitable revaluation movement.



Accor is also Jefferies' top pick in the European hotel sector.



At current price levels, the stock has posted only a very slight increase since the beginning of the year (+0.5%), compared with a 10% rise for the SBF 120 index.