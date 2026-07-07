Accor steps up its expansion in China with a target of 1,600 hotels

The hotel group is strengthening its local partnerships and betting on luxury to support growth in a market it views as strategic.

Accor says it is raising its ambitions in China, where it is targeting a portfolio of 1,600 hotels within 5 to 6 years, up from more than 830 properties currently spread across more than 50 cities. The group notes that international guests at its hotels in mainland China have increased by 46% year over year since the start of the year.



At the same time, the group is reinforcing its partnerships with Jin Jiang International Group, H World Group and Sunmei Hotels Group, while announcing several new projects in the luxury segment, notably under the Fairmont, Sofitel, MGallery and Swissotel brands.



By way of reminder, Accor already operates more than 50 luxury hotels in Greater China and has more than 40 projects in development. The group says it wants to continue moving upmarket to support the growth of Chinese tourism and strengthen its presence in this key market.



At mid-session, the stock is trading close to flat but is up about 4% since the start of the year.