Accor says it is raising its ambitions in China, where it is targeting a portfolio of 1,600 hotels within 5 to 6 years, up from more than 830 properties currently spread across more than 50 cities. The group notes that international guests at its hotels in mainland China have increased by 46% year over year since the start of the year.
At the same time, the group is reinforcing its partnerships with Jin Jiang International Group, H World Group and Sunmei Hotels Group, while announcing several new projects in the luxury segment, notably under the Fairmont, Sofitel, MGallery and Swissotel brands.
By way of reminder, Accor already operates more than 50 luxury hotels in Greater China and has more than 40 projects in development. The group says it wants to continue moving upmarket to support the growth of Chinese tourism and strengthen its presence in this key market.
At mid-session, the stock is trading close to flat but is up about 4% since the start of the year.
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (70.9%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (29.1%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2025, the group operates a network of more than 5,600 hotels distributed between luxury and top-range hotels (Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).
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