Accor group published its Q3 figures yesterday evening. Jefferies believes that this Q3 performance is in line with (cautious) expectations. Following this publication, the analyst maintains a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €53 (cp: €45, +7%).



Positive comments on current trading, the upward revision of EBITDA forecasts for the financial year, the new share buyback, the assessment of Ennismore's potential IPO, and reassuring comments on the Essendi divestment process should be welcomed and support the stock's outperformance, the broker says.



Accor has confirmed its outlook for FY 2025: the group is targeting RevPAR growth of between 3% and 4% and network growth of around 3.5%.