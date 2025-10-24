Accor group published its Q3 figures yesterday evening. Jefferies believes that this Q3 performance is in line with (cautious) expectations. Following this publication, the analyst maintains a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €53 (cp: €45, +7%).
Positive comments on current trading, the upward revision of EBITDA forecasts for the financial year, the new share buyback, the assessment of Ennismore's potential IPO, and reassuring comments on the Essendi divestment process should be welcomed and support the stock's outperformance, the broker says.
Accor has confirmed its outlook for FY 2025: the group is targeting RevPAR growth of between 3% and 4% and network growth of around 3.5%.
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (70.8%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (29.2%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2024, the group operates a network of more than 5,600 hotels distributed between luxury and top-range hotels (Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.