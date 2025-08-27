UBS maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Accor shares, with a target price maintained at €57, which represents 34% upside potential for the European hotel group's stock.
Accor's strategic shift towards a diversified, asset-light model with good prospects suggests potential for growth and return on capital, the broker summarises.
Accor: UBS still a buyer; welcomes strategic shift
Published on 08/27/2025 at 04:36 am EDT
