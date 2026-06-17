Acomo Strengthens Its Position in Spain

The plant-based and diversified food ingredients company has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the Spanish organic citrus producer Citromil S.L.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/17/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This transaction is expected to allow the Euronext Amsterdam-listed company to bolster its Organic Ingredients segment and expand its citrus sourcing and processing capabilities.



Founded in 1991 by the Vilaplana Perez family, Citromil and its facilities are located in the Murcia region of Spain, where the company processes major citrus varieties: lemon, mandarin, clementine, orange, pink grapefruit, and lime. The company is active in the production of not-from-concentrate (NFC) and concentrated juices, essential oils, and other processed citrus derivatives.