This transaction is expected to allow the Euronext Amsterdam-listed company to bolster its Organic Ingredients segment and expand its citrus sourcing and processing capabilities.
Founded in 1991 by the Vilaplana Perez family, Citromil and its facilities are located in the Murcia region of Spain, where the company processes major citrus varieties: lemon, mandarin, clementine, orange, pink grapefruit, and lime. The company is active in the production of not-from-concentrate (NFC) and concentrated juices, essential oils, and other processed citrus derivatives.
ACOMO N.V. is an international group of companies that sources, trades, treats, processes, packages and distributes conventional and organic food products and ingredients for the global food and beverage industry.
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