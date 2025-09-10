The Spanish group specializing in perfumes and cosmetics published its half-year results yesterday.

In a difficult environment, faced with both US customs retaliation measures and competition from the sector juggernaut L'Oréal and the excellent Interparfums, Puig continues to perform brilliantly.

The family-owned group, still firmly controlled by the founding family, which produces Rabanne, Charlotte Tilbury, Nina Ricci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Christian Louboutin, and L'Artisan Parfumeur fragrances, amongst others, posted 5.9% growth in revenue for the first half of the year, with operating profit up 6.2%.

The perfume segment, which has a solid 12% share of the global market and accounts for 3/4 of sales, continues to perform very well. Finally making profit, the makeup segment, which accounts for one-sixth of sales, is struggling to convince, while the skincare segment posts very satisfactory sales growth.

Puig continues to enjoy the most success in Asia and the US, which together account for half of its consolidated sales. Its performance in Asia will, of course, be closely monitored by analysts over the coming quarters, as it will make all the difference in terms of valuation.

Listed on the stockmarket last year, Puig, which is highly regarded in luxury and fashion circles, has lost half of its market capitalization in a difficult environment for the cosmetics sector, which has been notably disrupted by the arrival of strong new competition from Asia.

Nevertheless, its growth trajectory remains impressive at all levels. Puig's revenue has grown from €2bn in 2018 to €5bn this year, while maintaining very satisfactory profitability—higher than that of Coty, but still a notch below Interparfums, which is every bit as impressive as the Spanish company in its growth trajectory.

It is true that the Barcelona-based group was very active in its external growth strategy last year, with €1.1bn invested in the acquisitions of Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Byredo. The increase in operating profit seems to confirm the value of these transactions, which are currently showing a very good return on investment.

Puig and Interparfums both remain valued on a comparable basis of 13x-14x EBITDA. MarketScreener analysts, who have been following their progress for a long time now, consider these valuations to be fairly equitable.