Bank of America has upgraded ACS (Actividades de Construccion y Servicios) shares from 'neutral' to 'buy' with a target price increased from €52.5 to €78, a new TP representing 18% upside potential.



The broker expects the Spanish group to post 15% EPS growth in 2026, driven by construction in the US: Data centers represent 14% of the group's order book, it notes.



Press articles on the data center joint venture suggest value creation of €1.2bn. The presentation of the strategy for data centers is expected before the end of the year, BofA adds.