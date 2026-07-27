Acteos posted near-flat first-half revenue

In the first half, the developer and integrator of logistics solutions delivered strong growth in its Software unit, offsetting the anticipated decline in its legacy Mobility operations.

Over the first six months of 2026, Acteos reported revenue of €3.1m from its Software activities alone, an increase of 16.6%. This segment (licenses, services, SaaS and maintenance) now accounts for 75% of group revenue. This momentum validates management's strategic shift, which is betting on logistics automation and companies' growing demand to optimize their supply chain (cost reduction, productivity, risk mitigation).



By contrast, the Mobility unit posted a sharp decline, coming in at €1m (-29.1%). This contraction was expected: it reflects a structural shift in the delivery market, where equipping pickup points with mobile terminals is gradually giving way to automated locker systems. The group nevertheless expects this decline to ease in the second half of the year.



Acteos is approaching the rest of fiscal 2026 with confidence. Faster SaaS sales to long-standing customers and the signing of new contracts should give the company better visibility. Management remains cautious, however, in the face of an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop that could lengthen prospects' decision cycles.



In the months ahead, the company intends to continue overhauling its software offering and maintain strict financial discipline. The goal is clear: improve operating profitability to return to profit. Particular attention will also be paid to cash management, as Acteos must contend with changes in its working capital needs and the resumption of its bank repayments as early as this summer.