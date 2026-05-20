Actia Group posted revenue of EUR 128.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 2% year-on-year, as growth in the Aerospace and Energy divisions offset persistent weakness in the Automotive sector served by the Mobility division.
The embedded electronics specialist saw its revenue in France (43.6% of the total) rise by 8%, while international sales edged up 1%, driven by performance in Asia which countered slowdowns in Europe (-1.6% excluding France) and the Americas (-4.3%).
For 2026, Actia maintains its target of slight revenue growth of around 3%, while benefiting from the operational performance improvements achieved in 2025. The group continues to manage its commercial and industrial trajectory to reach EUR 700 million in revenue by 2028.
Against a backdrop of ongoing tensions regarding certain components in the electronic supply chain, the group remains vigilant concerning potential impacts on inventory levels and margins, while continuing its efforts to optimize and secure procurement.
ACTIA Group specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of electronic equipment for the vehicle and telecommunications markets. Net sales break down by sector of activity as follows:
- mobility (74.8%): on-board electronic equipment and systems for road and rail transport, freight and passenger transport, and agricultural and construction machinery (on-board zonal control and energy management computers, instrument panels, tachographs, monitors, telematics platforms, vehicle communication interfaces, etc.);
- aerospace (12.4%): on-board electronics systems for the aerospace industry (flight computers, on-board computers, DC-DC converters, mass memories, harnesses, test benches, etc.) and satellite telecommunications equipment (complete earth station systems);
- engineering services (7%): consulting and support services, design and prototyping, software engineering, testing and validation, etc.;
- energy (5.1%): equipment for the control and supervision of intelligent energy networks (telecontrol systems, systems for the digital control of source stations, consignors, etc.) and telecommunications networks (outdoor racks, power supply systems, etc.);
- other (0.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.7%), Europe (31.8%), America (13%), Asia (9.4%), and Africa & Oceania (3.1%).
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