Actia Group reports slight revenue growth in Q1

Actia Group posted revenue of EUR 128.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 2% year-on-year, as growth in the Aerospace and Energy divisions offset persistent weakness in the Automotive sector served by the Mobility division.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/20/2026 at 02:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The embedded electronics specialist saw its revenue in France (43.6% of the total) rise by 8%, while international sales edged up 1%, driven by performance in Asia which countered slowdowns in Europe (-1.6% excluding France) and the Americas (-4.3%).



For 2026, Actia maintains its target of slight revenue growth of around 3%, while benefiting from the operational performance improvements achieved in 2025. The group continues to manage its commercial and industrial trajectory to reach EUR 700 million in revenue by 2028.



Against a backdrop of ongoing tensions regarding certain components in the electronic supply chain, the group remains vigilant concerning potential impacts on inventory levels and margins, while continuing its efforts to optimize and secure procurement.