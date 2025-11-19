Actia Group saw its stock jump over 5% following the announcement by the embedded electronics specialist of third-quarter 2025 revenue totaling EUR134.1 million, marking a 17.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

"The commercial momentum of the mobility division, which had been slowed for several quarters by a fragile economic climate in the automotive sector, benefited from the appeal of innovations and the diversification of the client portfolio," the company explained.

Over the first nine months of the year, Actia's revenue rose by 1.8% to EUR400.5 million, in line with its annual objective to stabilize revenue at around 2024 levels, despite an economic environment still marked by uncertainty.

At the same time, Actia Group reported "recording the first positive effects of initiatives deployed over the past several months to adapt its industrial tools to competitiveness challenges and technological developments."