Addtech started FY 26 on a positive note with robust sales and earnings growth, driven by diversified business model and operational efficiency. Q1 26 saw supportive market trends, specifically for infrastructure products, with defense solutions driving the strongest growth. In addition, during this quarter the company acquired two companies to ensure superior value delivery and strategic expansion.

Addtech AB is a Swedish technology trading group headquartered in Stockholm, recognized for delivering high-tech, value-adding products and solutions to industrial customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1906 and has around 4,585 employees. It is recognized for customizing technological solutions that drive customer competitiveness, operating with a sustainable perspective and engaging with a broad network of suppliers worldwide. Continuous value creation for stakeholders is foundational to the company's business model, making it an influential player in the Nordic and international industrial landscapes.

The company operates through five segments: Automation (14.6% of Q1 26 net sales), Electrification (19.3%), Energy (30.3%), Industrial Solutions (19%), and Process Technology (16.7%). In addition, the company is geographically segmented into: Sweden (26.6% of Q1 25 net sales), Denmark (12.4%), Finland (10.8%), Norway (11.2%), Germany (7.6%), Great Britian (6%), Other Europe (16.3%), and other countries (9.2%).

Earnings momentum builds

Addtech released its Q1 26 results on July 15, 2025, posting 7% y/y growth in net sales, reaching SEK5.8bn, driven by good market conditions for Energy segment, experiencing a 21% y/y growth, with robust demand for infrastructure products across regional and national networks. In addition, Industrial Solutions segment experienced a 15% y/y growth in net sales, driven by favorable market conditions and acquisitions.

Operating profit increased by 10.2% y/y, reaching SEK786m, with an operating margin of 13.5%. Net profit increased by 13% y/y, reaching SEK562m and EPS of SEK2. In addition, return on working capital improved by 600bp to 77% and return on equity improved by 100bp to 29%.

Acquisitions expanding strategic capabilities

On April 1, 2025, Addtech AB announced two strategic acquisitions intended to enhance its position in key niche markets. Addtech Electrification acquired 100% of AMP Power Protection Ltd., a UK-based developer and supplier of rugged uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and fire protection systems. AMP will become part of the Battery Systems unit, broadening Addtech’s existing range of power solutions and battery technologies.

Concurrently, Addtech's Process Technology division acquired 90% of Novatech Analytical Solutions Inc., a Canadian specialist in analytical instrumentation and engineered systems for gas and liquid measurements. Novatech will be integrated into the Emissions Control business unit, strengthening Addtech’s technical expertise and expanding its presence in the Canadian market. Both acquisitions are expected to provide a modest positive contribution to earnings per share in the current fiscal year while supporting the company’s long-term growth trajectory.

The integration of AMP into the Battery Systems unit will reinforce Addtech’s leadership in high-quality power solutions, while the addition of Novatech to the Emissions Control unit will enhance analytical instrumentation capabilities and extend geographical reach. These transactions are also set to diversify the group’s portfolio, deepen its technological know-how, and open new cross-selling opportunities across international markets, driving both revenue and margin growth.

Outperforming peer benchmark

Addtech has posted a revenue CAGR of 15.8% over FY 22-25, reaching SEK21.8bn in FY 25, driven by favorable demand across key segments, efficient product mix, and profitable acquisitions throughout the period. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 23.2% over the same period, reaching SEK2.8bn, with margins expanding by 216bp to 12.7%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 20.8% to SEK1.9bn.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 22-25, reaching SEK2.4bn in FY 25 from SEK453m in FY 22, supported by an increase in cash and cash equivalent from SEK437m to SEK1.2bn, driven by consistent earnings growth, robust operating margin and focus on efficient working capital. In addition, its gearing ratio improved from 9.8x in FY 22 to 8.8x in FY 25.

In comparison, Indutrade AB, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 14.4% to reach SEK32.5bn over FY 21-24. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 11% to SEK3.9bn, with margins contracting from 13.1% to 11.9%. Net income increased at 9.5% CAGR over the same period, reaching SEK2.8bn.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 6.2% over FY 25-28, reaching SEK26.1bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 9.2% to SEK3.6bn, with margin expanding by 111bp to 13.8%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 12.2% to SEK2.7bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 5.5% and a net profit CAGR of 7.8% for Indutrade AB.

Resilient stock returns

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 5.2%. In comparison, Indutrade AB’s stock has delivered negative returns of minus 23.7% returns over the same period.

Addtech is currently trading at a P/E of 42.6x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of SEK8, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 38.9x and Indutrade AB P/E of 31.7x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 31.6x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBIT of SEK3bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 28.4x and Indutrade AB (23.6x).

Addtech is monitored by five analysts, with four having ‘Buy’ ratings and one has ‘Hold’ rating, with an average target price of SEK372.2, implying 9.8% upside potential from its current price.

Overall, the company has delivered strong results, underpinned by its diversified business model, strategic acquisition activity, and operational effectiveness. The company’s consistent margin expansion and solid FCF have strengthened its competitive standing in both the Nordic and global industrial markets.

However, Addtech faces several risks. These include exposure to cyclical demand in industrial and infrastructure sectors, the potential for integration challenges arising from acquisitions, and reliance on favorable macroeconomic and market conditions. Additional risks such as currency fluctuations, competitive pressures, and evolving regulatory requirements may also affect margins and profitability.