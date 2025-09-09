This new agreement reinforces the Adecco Group's commitment to being at the forefront of digital transformation in the HR sector.



The agreement covers a comprehensive suite of Microsoft technologies, including Azure cloud services, Microsoft 365 business solutions, Microsoft security and compliance, and a global rollout of Microsoft Dynamics 365 as the group's unified platform for finance and procurement.



Together, we are building a future-ready organization that empowers our employees, improves operational excellence, and delivers greater value to our clients and candidates worldwide, said Caroline Basyn, Chief Digital and IT Officer of the Adecco Group.



This collaboration with the Adecco Group allows us to have a global impact by giving recruiters around the world the tools, data, and AI-powered insights they need to unleash their human potential, said Catrin Hinkel, CEO of Microsoft Switzerland.